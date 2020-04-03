World
  Plugin Learning Blox / People's Architecture Office

Plugin Learning Blox / People's Architecture Office

Plugin Learning Blox / People's Architecture Office

aerial view. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office exterior. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office spiral stairs. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office Plugin Learing Loft in use. Image © Vphoto

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavilion
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Principals: Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Project Architect: Jinghai Sha
  • Exhibition Team: Ziqing Feng, Tianhui Li
  • Sponsor / Construction Company: China Construction Science & Technology Co., LTD
  • Curator: FuturePlus Academy
  • Organizer: Longgang District Government
exterior. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Text description provided by the architects. The Plugin Learning Blox helps alleviate the high demand for educational space in rapidly growing cities. It also responds to the need for classrooms to support innovative learning as China transitions to a post-industrial economy. The project is a pop-up school that can be rapidly deployed and easily adapted to current and future education models.

aerial view. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
north facade. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Advances in education call for greater emphasis on self-directed learning, social connection, and systematic problem solving. Interdisciplinary project-based learning is becoming a crucial methodology for young individuals. The “Plugin Learning Blox" is composed of several classrooms organized as project groups around a common area. Educational activities are held in the central public space where the community is invited to participate. The project classrooms serve as breakaway spaces for smaller group and individual learning.

analysis diagram
spiral stairs. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
entrance. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
The building uses the China Construction Science & Technology Company’s prefabricated building system, the same flat-pack modular system used to build a hospital in 10 days in Wuhan. All the components were produced in a factory and the construction on site took 3 days. The building can also be disassembled, relocated and reused.

analysis diagram
Plugin Learing Loft in use. Image © Vphoto
atrium. Image © Vphoto
The Plugin Learning Blox was presented as part of The Popup Campus organized by FuturePlus Academy for the 2019 Shenzhen-Hong Kong Bi-City Biennale of Architecture\Urbanism. As part of the exhibition, PAO’s Plugin Learning Lofts occupied the central common area to support educational activities.

atrium. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
indoor project group classroom. Image © Vphoto
The project is a prototype designed to explore space as a third teaching dimension in early age education. The “Plugin Learning Loft” consists of a basic spatial structure with interchangeable infill elements that support learning through play.

south facade. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Project location

Address: Longgang District, Shenzhen, China

People's Architecture Office
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion China
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

east facade. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

跨学科教学空间，“玩学块儿”学习单元 / 众建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

