Sagamine House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Lead Architects: Tomoaki Uno

Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The site is an old developed residential area on the outskirts of Nagakute, next to Nagoya. A slightly conservative impression of the client's couple wanted a modern house with exposed concrete.

That's why I designed the interior using white oak to suit the couple. I dared to lengthen the distance from the entrance to the living room, and made a plan that strongly emphasized the story.

The living room is wide open to the east and a white oak frame is set around it to design the scenery like a painting.