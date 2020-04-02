Sagamine House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

•
Nagakute, Japan
-
Architects: Tomoaki Uno Architects
- Area: 153.0 m²
- Year: 2016
- Photographs: Hiroshi Tanigawa
-
Lead Architects: Tomoaki Uno
-
Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The site is an old developed residential area on the outskirts of Nagakute, next to Nagoya. A slightly conservative impression of the client's couple wanted a modern house with exposed concrete.
That's why I designed the interior using white oak to suit the couple. I dared to lengthen the distance from the entrance to the living room, and made a plan that strongly emphasized the story.
The living room is wide open to the east and a white oak frame is set around it to design the scenery like a painting.