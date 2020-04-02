World
Sagamine House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Sagamine House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

© Hiroshi Tanigawa

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Nagakute, Japan
  • Lead Architects: Tomoaki Uno
  • Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

Text description provided by the architects. The site is an old developed residential area on the outskirts of Nagakute, next to Nagoya. A slightly conservative impression of the client's couple wanted a modern house with exposed concrete.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Plans
Plans
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

That's why I designed the interior using white oak to suit the couple. I dared to lengthen the distance from the entrance to the living room, and made a plan that strongly emphasized the story.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Sections
Sections
Elevations
Elevations
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

The living room is wide open to the east and a white oak frame is set around it to design the scenery like a painting.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

