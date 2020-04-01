World
El Porvenir Children Center / Taller Síntesis

El Porvenir Children Center / Taller Síntesis

© Mauricio Carvajal

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Elementary & Middle School
Rionegro, Colombia
  • Architects: Taller Sintesis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2620.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Collaborators: Anderson Serna, Alejandra Montoya, Mauricio Carvajal
  • Promoters: Fundación Fraternidad Medellín, Fundación Berta Martínez, Alcaldía de Rionegro
  • Constructor: C.A.S.A
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. The El Porvenir Child Development Center is a public institution, located in the municipality of Rionegro, Antioquia. The centre can house up to a total of four hundred children, mainly inhabitants of the neighbouring neighbourhood of the same name.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

The new headquarters, which replaces a small building that does not meet the needs of this type of facility, is a single-level brick building made up of a series of vaulted pavilions projecting towards the Malpaso ravine and towards a forest that has been planted as part of the intervention.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

These pavilions house the classrooms that have a direct link with a series of courtyards. This allows not only adequate ventilation and lighting but also enables a direct relationship between the children and nature, giving the landscape a permanent presence in the educational spaces and enabling the effective integration of the classrooms with nature.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

These pavilions are joined by a volume that is arranged perpendicular to them, and which houses the collective areas of the project: a canteen that functions as a large covered courtyard, administration facilities, services for parents and students, an auditorium that opens directly to the exterior to allow direct use for the community and a covered hall so that parents can wait for their young children without being affected by the weather.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

The scale of the children appears throughout the project, niches, windows and furniture are arranged at their height, allowing them to build their own landscape, only available to them. The colour treatment of each of the rooms also gives them a particular character that allows easy identification and appropriation of each space.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Project location

Address: Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia

Taller Sintesis
Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Colombia
Cite: "El Porvenir Children Center / Taller Síntesis" [Centro de desarrollo infantil El Porvenir / Taller Síntesis] 01 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936678/el-porvenir-children-center-taller-sintesis/> ISSN 0719-8884

