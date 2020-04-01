26 Nam Ngu Homestay / Nemo Studio

+ 51

Hospitality Architecture, Lodging • Vietnam Architects: Nemo Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 999.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dung , Ego green , Eurowindow , HA , Ha My , Hươn , ITC , Lam-Sam , Tuan , Vietbeton

Architect In Charge: Liz Nguyen, Nghiem Phong

Design Team: Aki Phuong, Hoang Viet, Hieu, Tien, Phi, Do Quyen

Project Manager & Supervisor : Tran vu Duong, Do Chi Canh, Chu Tuan Anh

Text description provided by the architects. 26 Nam Ngu is a homestay located in Nam Ngu Street in the city centre. This street is narrow but quite crowded with full of restaurants and shops. Also, there are various houses, including old, rebuilt and new buildings. The homestay is 6,5m wide in the facade and 25m long. Other sides of the construction are considerably close with different houses. Our architectures have decided to create more space for this project as a solution. In the facade, a large wood deck right near the entrance is a place for visitors to rest and view the street. A tree is planted in the deck as a green area for the building and also for the populous neighborhood. Behind the deck , there are a spacious reception room and airy stairs leading to the mezzanine and the bar in the basement.

A void created in the center splits the building into two segments, which are connected by red corridors. The sections of the void are curved as a shape of a funnel, which means the higher the more enhancement, allowing more light and ventilation. Various tree tubs are placed in the facade and the void to acquire green vibe for rooms and common space. A completely free area at the backside supports ventilation and light to go through the house.

All different types of room, including small and standard rooms, have adequate light, plants, bringing natural atmosphere. The top floor has largest private space for visitors, with two-floor height, a void and a glass corridor. It would be suitable for family with private stairs and roof gardens. The combination of white wall and several water-color parts with granite and concrete brings a soft, familiar but passionate vibration. Natural wood, bamboo, brocade reminding of crafting tradition of the north of Vietnam are utilized as highlights for the furniture.

Located in quite narrow street, the modules of concrete and wooden loggia must be carefully arranged in elevations, with tree tubs between. They contribute to fasten the constructing speed and reduce the affection on daily business lives of the neighborhood. Large glass roof is structured with full control of opening and closing ventilation and awning, adapting different weathers. Also, solar power panels placed on the roof help to save energy. The project has already been available in this spring and still needs time for growing plants. However, the very first visitors and neighbors have shared positive comments and impressive, relaxing moments in the building.