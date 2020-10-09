Submit a Project Advertise
  Mosaic Bookshop / TURTLEHILL DESIGN

Mosaic Bookshop / TURTLEHILL DESIGN

Mosaic Bookshop / TURTLEHILL DESIGN

bookstore interior. Image © Kenton Leung

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Foshan, China
  • Interior Designers: TURTLEHILL DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kenton Leung
  • Architect In Charge:Jason Guo
  • Design Team:Jiayu Zeng, Flora Feiran Wang, Charlie Hongyi Cao,Tiande Pan, Xintong Wu
  • Collaborator:Atelier CONS PROS
  • Client:Mosaic Bookshop
  • City:Foshan
  • Country:China
bookstore entrance. Image © Kenton Leung
Text description provided by the architects. Nowadays, bookshops have been taking up a great part of offline entertainment and become an indispensable component of grand shopping malls. However, choices of site location are limited and restricted by various commercial concerns. Turtlehill Design believes such constrains and challenges can also lead to intriguing outcomes if we response in a straightforward way.

bookstore interior. Image © Kenton Leung
bookstore interior. Image © Kenton Leung
CallmeMosaic Bookshop, is situated at 4th Floor of a shopping Mall at Foshan. Originally, the site was planned to be a place selling local cultural products. The shape of the site is a pocket with approximately 9 meter wide and 40 meter deep. It has a relatively narrow opening to the street and is surrounded by other stores. Under this condition, how to form a enchanting image to attract customers' interest is the question designer should answer to at the first place.

© Kenton Leung
© Kenton Leung
We attempted to blow this 500 m2 interior site up into a imaginary urban scale so that we could address urban design maneuvers to find out solutions. In this scheme, bookshelves are referred to as individual buildings, cafes as urban plazas, seats and plants as urban parks, children areas as suburban parks, main pathways as boulevards, corridors as high-speed ring roads...... The height of bookshelves from street frontage to the end are growing to create a gradient gesture. Bookshelves as individual buildings are elaborately arranged and shifted horizontally to shape the spaces between them and generate urban walking system, including winding pavements and scattering green spaces. This provides more walking fun to customers when exploring this store.  As a outdoor park, children area , surrounded by strip-like buildings, can be a habitable stairs to hold activities and sharing sessions. Moreover, parents can sit and lean on the stairs to rest and relax.  

bookstore interior. Image © Kenton Leung
bookstore interior. Image © Kenton Leung
However, suffering from  the changing circumstance of the mall, the bookshop unfortunately went out of business after several months.  And it, in some sense, has become an "invisible city". 

children drawing book area. Image © Kenton Leung
bookstore interior. Image © Kenton Leung
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Foshan, Guangdong, China

About this office
TURTLEHILL DESIGN
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignChina
Cite: "Mosaic Bookshop / TURTLEHILL DESIGN" 09 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936672/mosaic-bookshop-turtlehill-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

马赛克书店佛山店 / 玳山设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

