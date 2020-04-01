House Affligem / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Save this picture! © Tim Van de Velde Photography

Engineering: Lime, engineer of stability

Collaborators: Heleen Eskens

Text description provided by the architects. A former textile factory is transformed into tiny house. we keep the traces of the several renovations in the past and we ad a new layer to the building.

The characteristic existing concrete floor with visible steel structure is renovated and is the finishing floor of the living space.

We kept the existing wooden roof structure with steel purlins visible. They are supporting a new industrial sarking roof. We isolated also all the walls and floors. The existing windowopenings get new windows.

A big window on the head of the building opens the living space with a nice view on the street. It brings a relation to the street without compromising the privacy.