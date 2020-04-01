World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. House Affligem / Atelier Tom Vanhee

House Affligem / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Save this project
House Affligem / Atelier Tom Vanhee
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

© Tim Van de Velde Photography © Tim Van de Velde Photography © Tim Van de Velde Photography © Tim Van de Velde Photography + 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Affligem, Belgium
  • Engineering: Lime, engineer of stability
  • Collaborators: Heleen Eskens
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A former textile factory is transformed into tiny house. we keep the traces of  the several renovations in the past and we ad a new layer to the building.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
Save this picture!
New ground floor plan
New ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

The characteristic existing concrete floor with visible steel structure is renovated and is the finishing floor of the living space.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

We kept the existing wooden roof structure with steel purlins visible. They are supporting a new industrial sarking roof. We isolated also all the walls and floors. The existing   windowopenings get new windows.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

A big window on the head of the building opens the living space with a nice view on the street. It brings a relation to the street without compromising the privacy.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde Photography
© Tim Van de Velde Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Atelier Tom Vanhee
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "House Affligem / Atelier Tom Vanhee" 01 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936647/house-affligem-atelier-tom-vanhee/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream