House Affligem / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
- Area: 123.0 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Tim Van de Velde Photography
Manufacturers: VMZINC, AutoDesk, Deutsche FOAMGLAS®, Isover, Schluter, Wienerberger, ACV, Cinca floor tiles, Henrad radiator, Oregon, Plywood, Renson invisible ventilation, Unilin Sandwichpanels, Van Beveren aluminium
Engineering: Lime, engineer of stability
Collaborators: Heleen Eskens
Text description provided by the architects. A former textile factory is transformed into tiny house. we keep the traces of the several renovations in the past and we ad a new layer to the building.
The characteristic existing concrete floor with visible steel structure is renovated and is the finishing floor of the living space.
We kept the existing wooden roof structure with steel purlins visible. They are supporting a new industrial sarking roof. We isolated also all the walls and floors. The existing windowopenings get new windows.
A big window on the head of the building opens the living space with a nice view on the street. It brings a relation to the street without compromising the privacy.