Canto House / Studio 91

Lead Architect: Jaime Bucay

Design Team: Pamela Soto, Oscar Hernández, Daniela Sánchez, Andrea González, Juan Cardenas, Grace Bucay, Angelli Moreno

Engineering: Alonso Rojas

Landscape: Aldaba Jardines

Collaborators : Talenti, Domus Design, Hajj Designless

Text description provided by the architects. A residential space on a ground floor formed by a central nucleus of black wood and a garden on its perimeter that dilutes with the topography constitute the form of Casa Canto. An apartment located in a residential part of the Metropolitan Area in Mexico City.

The architectural programme of the garden includes a conversation pit surrounding a fire pit. A living room typology filled of nostalgia from the 60’s made for the so needed gathering and interchange of today. Different textures compose the garden of the house waiting for the patina of time and the growth of new vegetation of endemic species. The latticework of the serpentinous brick fence allows you to see the slope of the land duplicating the size garden.

Inside, a black oak wood casing with brass details is the main element that transforms and covers walls, hides bathroom and closet doors and becomes furniture and bookcase. All the spaces are determined by its morphology giving them a visual identity. The floor to ceiling modern windows are made so the garden could fill the interior spaces but also for its inhabitants to appropriate the whole landscape.