7 Units of Social Housing / Atelier Tom Vanhee + Luk Van Neste

7 Units of Social Housing / Atelier Tom Vanhee + Luk Van Neste

Eeklo, Belgium
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  756.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, RENSON, Aluprof, Art Stone, Dyka Plastics, GEZE, Gebertit PE, Isolava, Isolgomma, Saint -Gobain, Ursa XPS, Vande Moortel Bricks, Ytong
  • Clients: MBV
  • Engineering: Raadgevend Ingenieur de Munck Pascal bvba (Engineer of stability), Willy Moens (Engineer of HVAC)
  • Contractor : Recon Bouw N.V.
  • Collaborators: Karsten Riedel, Sönke Timm
© Stijn Bollaert
Text description provided by the architects. The dens building counts 4 storeys and 7 appartments. It ends a line of rowhouses and marks a green axis in the city where an old steam train passes by.

© Stijn Bollaert
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Stijn Bollaert
Inspired by the red bricks and white windows and cornices of the rowhouses in the street,  we also make a building with red massonry and white windows. A covered entrance on the ground floor makes a transition between public and private. Also it makes it possible to park near the building for the more elderly inhabitants.

© Stijn Bollaert
Every house has a terrace in relation with the living space.  we create more privacy by spreading the balconies on three facades.  An elevator and stairs are giving acces to the appartmenst on the floors.  On the ground floor every appartment has a storage for bycicles or other vehicles.

© Stijn Bollaert
Project gallery

Atelier Tom Vanhee
Luk Van Neste
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
