Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. House Dezoito / Casa100 Arquitetura

House Dezoito / Casa100 Arquitetura

Save this project
House Dezoito / Casa100 Arquitetura

© Maira Acayaba© Maira Acayaba© Maira Acayaba© Maira Acayaba+ 37

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, House Interiors
Campo Belo, Brazil
  • Architects: Casa100 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2153 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maira Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Hydrotech, Abvent, Chapolim Reformas, Cia do Metal, Deca, Eliane Revestimentos, Graphisoft SE, Ladrilar, Neorex, Palimanan, SQA Esquadrias, Stone House Revestimentos, Suvinil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. We were called to order the renovation of this house for a couple and their three children. Their professional life, focused on the financial market, demands a lot of energy, in a stressful and bureaucratic environment. They wanted a drastic change in lifestyle, so they asked us for a house that was fully integrated, with soft colors, light materials, and totally connected to green.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Planta - Proposta
Planta - Proposta
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

To create this total integration, we chose to demolish almost all the walls of the ground floor. The kitchen was opened and now participates in the social environment, with the option of being closed with wooden panels for everyday use. The TV room received a glass closure next to the hollow concrete element, which helps to filter the incidence of sunlight and make the room cooler. The terrace has been redesigned and the proposal is that it can be an extension of the living room.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

For this, we created a large glass door that runs on a single rail, allowing the gap to be completely open so that the internal / external environments get mixed, where the garden can invade the interior of the house. The terrace cover was made with a glass pergola and wooden slats that work as a brise and regulate the intensity of the sun and heat. The garden continues in the open area, on the green wall, which stands aside the pool.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

To meet the client's requests for a home with light environments and colors, we chose white as the main color, from the bricks on the living room wall to the wardrobe doors in the bedrooms. The four suites received wooden floors for better thermal comfort. In the children's bathrooms, white is also predominant, and the hydraulic tile floors create a point of color, in the couple's bath the coating was made in raised Itaúnas granite, both on the countertop, as on the floor and walls.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Campo Belo, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brasil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Casa100 Arquitetura
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "House Dezoito / Casa100 Arquitetura" [Casa Dezoito / Casa100 Arquitetura] 13 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936635/house-dezoito-casa100-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream