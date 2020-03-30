Atmosphere: A Revival Installation / Studio Rain

+ 18

Temporary Installations • Alphington, Australia Architects: Studio Rain

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Rachel Jayne Mackay

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Abbey Timber , CSR Cemintel , Laserlite , Metro Reusables , Sauna and Steam

Design Team: Angus Wirth, Alice Nivison, Rachel Mackay, Richie Northcott

Clients: National Gallery of Victoria / Melbourne Design Week

Collaborators: Fresh Prince Studio (Fabrication & Build), Sauna + Steam Australia (Wood-fire Sauna System)

‘Atmosphere: A Revival’ is a sauna installation by Sydney-based art and architecture collective Studio Rain. The work seeks to promote individual and social wellbeing through the revival of bathing culture along the Yarra River.

The sauna takes its inspiration from Scandinavian and Japanese bathing rituals, where public bathhouses offer members of the community a space to focus on the body at a collective level. As populations rise and public spaces continue to shrink, levels of anxiety and loneliness are increasing. The work aims to address these urban symptoms through engaging visitors in an intimate public ritual. Through a heightening of sensory awareness, visitors are invited to explore deeper connections to self, to others, and to nature.

A temporary re-activation of what was an iconic swimming destination from the 1920s-1960s, the project inspires ways in which the Yarra can be better experienced. We hope to open a dialogue about the role of the Yarra River in improving the health and wellbeing of urban dwellers.

The design philosophy is centred on a blurring of the boundaries between personal and public space. The structure is designed to encourage visitors to explore the threshold between intimate social contact and inner stillness. Traditional materials are combined with more experimental ones so as to play with levels of transparency and obscurity. Such materials allow the natural environment to have a presence in the space, whilst maintaining an intimate and sacred atmosphere.

Designed to be completely off-grid, the sauna is a lightweight, prefabricated structure that has a sensitive footprint on the site and the environment. The structure is made from reclaimed timber, with offcuts from the construction process being reused to supply the heat. The flat packed design ensures that the sauna panels are able to be dismantled to allow for future reuse.

As the Yarra River is currently not in a swimmable state, the artists built a ‘bucket shower’ on a refurbished diving board on the river bank where guests were able to cool off by dousing themselves theatrically with cold water. The design of the structure's slanted roof allowed fresh rain water to be captured in a sitting barrel underneath, which was then pumped into the bucket shower system.

The collective intend to exhibit the sauna as a travelling installation that will activate various swimming spots across Australia.