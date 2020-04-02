7 Competitions to Enter While on Lockdown

While the world is on pause and we are all learning how to work from home trying to keep up with our usual productivity levels and fighting the lack of focus, we at ArchDaily want to help our readers keep their minds sharp through this challenge. One of the ways not to get absorbed in your daily routine is to make sure you have enough mental activity every day, and we have just the thing for you!

As a lot of projects are on hold right now, and architects struggle to find new work to take on, we have found something to keep your mind busy in the meantime — entering a competition will help you stay productive and overcome challenges while the majority of plans are postponed. Read on for a list of 7 contests you can enter right now.

ArXellence 2

Registration Deadline: May 25, 2020

Submission Deadline: October 15, 2020

The subject of the competition is the design of a new CBD at a wider area of 120.000 sqm behind Thessaloniki’s port. The area’s advantageous location next to the city’s port, near the historic center of the city and quite close to important road and rail networks, as well as near industrial zones and logistics infrastructure, offers opportunities for sustainable economic development. Moreover, the area will be upgraded significantly upon the completion of major prospective infrastructure projects, as the upgrade of the port, Thessaloniki’s new Metro network and the potential development of the western suburban railway. The competition is sponsored & organized by ALUMIL and endorsed by the International Union of Architects (UIA).

Hybrid City Challenge

Registration Deadline: May 31, 2020

Submission Deadline: May 31, 2020

This challenge is calling on architects, building engineers and construction companies to join in an initiative to discover the world’s best solutions for more efficient, sustainable, modular and practical building methods. The Hybrid City challenge can be accessed through the Open Source Wood platform. Participants should select an existing multi-story building made of non-wooden materials, choose an element used in the building and redesign it using Kerto LVL as the main material.

African House Design Competition

Registration Deadline: June 17, 2020

Submission Deadline: June 17, 2020

The Jorejick are a Tanzanian family from the tribe of the Iraqw. They live in Getamock, a small town in the north of the country. The family includes 19 people, of whom 15 currently live in the house. You can now be part of the project and prove that we can help them through architecture. The competition looks for designs of a house for 15 people that will include 6 bedrooms, a living room, an outdoor and an indoor kitchen, showers, and latrines, a corral and the cattle area.

WARMING Competition

Registration Deadline: August 2, 2020

Submission Deadline: August 3, 2020

Our world is changing. WARMING competition participants are asked to propose new or adapted architecture that addresses issues of global warming. Participants are free to experiment and explore the subject - designs can be of any program, any scale, and on any site. Architecture may be building types such as homes, parks, skyscrapers, schools, multifamily housing, museums and more. Participants may propose architecture that prevents the rise of global warming or architecture that reacts to the changing world we will inhabit. Proposals will compete for $7,000 in awards plus publication and exhibition opportunities. Register now to receive discounted competition entry.

Multi Comfort Student Contest Paris 2020

Registration Deadline: December 18, 2020

Submission Deadline: December 18, 2020

In the 16th international edition of the Multi Comfort Student Contest the task is to design a Sustainable Development Park combining residential, educational and recreational functions. The 2019 challenge is to convert the zone of post-industrial site of Coignet Enterprise in Saint-Denis into green living, learning and recreation area respecting both traces of historical heritage of the place and modern neighborhood sustainable development needs.

Sudbury 2050

Registration Deadline: August 28, 2020

Submission Deadline: August 28, 2020

This competition offers the opportunity for entrants to think creatively about a city’s complete urban core. The goal of the Urban Design Ideas Competition is to explore a wide range of options and opportunities for the evolution of the city’s urban core and to ultimately set out urban design principles, that will guide its future development.

WORKSPACES for TOMORROW

Registration Deadline: April 15, 2020

Submission Deadline: April 30, 2020

Work environments and spaces are constantly changing, but for the last century one has stood out: the office. How will this space, traditionally called an office, change in the coming decades? In this competition each team will need to think about the near or distant future and develop a project which uses the tools of architecture, urban planning, design, concept creation, or any other relevant field to address the question of the office.

