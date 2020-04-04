World
  Slices of Time / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design

Slices of Time / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design

Slices of Time / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design

© Charles Emerson

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installation
United Kingdom
  • Architect In Charge: Emmanuelle Moureaux
  • Design Team: Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design
© Charles Emerson
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the location of the gallery, near to the Greenwich Meridian marking time, "Slices of Time" expresses the past, the now and the future through 168,000 small numbers composing 120 "slices" of time, hanged in the space, as a round representation of the earth floating. Composed of 100 layers of numbers in 100 shades of colors and 20 layers of numbers in white, the installation visualizes the next 100 years to come (2020 to 2119) and the past 20 years (2000 to 2019) represented in white. “Slices of Time” is part of Emmanuelle’s "100 colors" installation series.

© Charles Emerson
© Charles Emerson
Emmanuelle Moureaux has been seducing audiences with her colourful installations from Paris to Tokyo.  The complexity and delightful aesthetic fills space with cut out coloured paper to create a world where the essence of every carefully considered colour can be appreciated. NOW Gallery, as part of its on-going Design Commission, selected Moureaux to present a large-scale installation in the UK for the first time. Inspired by the gallery’s location on the Greenwich Peninsula, near to the Meridian, marking time and composed of layers of numbers in 100 shades of colours and white, the installation expresses the flow of time. Each layer of numbers reflects the now, the past and the future, the exhibition will be a round representation of the earth floating in the gallery space. A moment, a slice of time. Creating dates to be acknowledged and a moment to think about ourselves in contemplation with the now.

© Charles Emerson
The installation will offer its visitors the time to remember a significant date. Round paper will be available to write this chosen date on in coloured pen; and why it is important. This will be placed on the window of the gallery, along a timeline which will create a kaleidoscope of colour.

© Charles Emerson
