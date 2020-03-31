World
House and Office in Hofu / Tato Architects

House and Office in Hofu / Tato Architects

View the terrace 1.2 from the front desk through the store.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha See the inside of the store from the terrace 2. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha Bedroom. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha View the entrance from the terrace 2 through the store.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha + 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Offices Interiors
Hofu, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Yo Shimada
  • Design Team: Yo Shimada, Keita Kurokoshi
  • Construction: Fukumitsu Juken, Makoto Ikeda
  • Planting: COCA-Z, Tatsuya Kokaji
View the terrace 1.2 from the front desk through the store.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
“House and Office in Hofu” is a renovation project of a 40-year-old building. The steel-frame structured building was remodeled to include various spaces such as living, office, warehouse, shop and more. The client for this project is the owner of a brewery founded in 1865. Apart from the traditional products soy and miso, the company also work on developing new products using the old techniques refined through the brewery’s history.

See the inside of the store from the terrace 2. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Bird's eye view
You can see the entrance from the multi-purpose room through the terrace 2 and the store.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Bedroom. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
While the brewing is located elsewhere, the client wanted to create a place with a cleaner atmosphere for other parts of the business; such as office space, shop and storage space for nationwide distribution of the products.
Fortunately, the building for this renovation project was large, so it was possible to create both House and Business within the frame of the existing architecture. 

The entrance of the store.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Wanting to bring a part of the brewery’s history into the project, the outer walls was clad in wood, from old miso barrels, disassembled by the client. The charred wood refers both to the brand image but also to its surroundings. The roof and main structure of the building was kept intact and a plan element was inserted into the open space, rotated 45 degrees against the existing buildings grid. The idea of twisting the spaces 45 degrees is to create a more ambiguous feel between the old and new architecture. It also creates diverse spaces under the eaves and courtyards, like wedged pieces of land between square fields.

View from the kitchen of the office to terrace 3. In the kitchen, trial cooking is conducted.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Diagram
View the entrance from the terrace 2 through the store.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Due to the mixed-use nature of this building, an unspecified number of people enter and leave daily. Therefore, we choose to place the buildings functions so that they gradually become more private. The warehouse and shop is located to the north facing the road, the office and prototyping room for product development is placed in the center, and furthest back to the south is the client’s residence. Looking from one room, the layers of glass doors and walls create depth and gradation, blurring the boundaries between spaces.

View the multipurpose room and office from terrace 2.. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
