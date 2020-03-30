Salone del Mobile. Milano Postponed to April 2021

Save this picture! Courtesy of Salone del Mobile

In light of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire world, the board of the Salone del Mobile. Milano has decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the annual fair until next year. The international event will, therefore, take place from the 13th to the 18th of April 2021.

Initially rescheduled on the 25th of February, from April to June, the Salone del Mobile. Milano has now changed his approach and the board has postponed the entire event for next year. In fact, in an official statement, the directors announced that “although we were determined to keep to the June date, to allow the annual event to take place as planned, the present, unprecedented circumstances and medium-term uncertainties now mean that this year's Salone can no longer go ahead”. The aggravated situation in Italy and the world has led to these drastic measures.

On another hand, the 2021 edition, the 60th anniversary of the Salone, will take place at the same time as all other biennial exhibitions, for the first time ever: the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition, Workplace3.0, S.Project, and SaloneSatellite will be held in conjunction. Moreover, EuroCucina, FTK - Technology For the Kitchen and the International Bathroom Exhibition will also take place next year, along with Euroluce, which was already scheduled for 2021.

