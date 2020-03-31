W House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

+ 47

Brazil Architects: Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

Year: 2020

Photographs: Marcelo Donadussi

Manufacturers: Espaço do Piso, Indus Parquet, Tidelli Outdoor Living, Xangri-lá Pedras

Equipe De Projeto: Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Daniel Dagort Billig, Guilherme Nogueira, Tiago Scherer, Yasmin Feijó Jaskulski, Ana Paula Sperinde, Sophia Frantz Do Amaral, Alessandra Mello, Vivtória Potrich Manfroi, Amanda Hoffmann De Abreu, Alice Bernardo Tremarin.

Execution: Eng. Ricardo Preto Lazzaretti

Woodwork: Tiago Cavallin

Landscaping: Vert Paisagismo

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Casa W has simple volumetry. Three stone planes support the robust upper volume of exposed concrete and block the view of those who pass through the access street into the residence.

Finally, the volume of wood that crosses the front / back house organizes the service and its support, the kitchen and the grill, freeing up space for the entire social area that opens up to the view of the lake.

The intimate area, located on the upper floor, has its 4 suites facing the lake, a basic premise of the project's implementation. A generous circulation, very well lit, gives access to the bedrooms and to being intimate.

The choice of materials: stone, exposed concrete and wood bring the textures, and the blue and white present in the loose furniture and in the woodwork, complete the scene of this beach house.