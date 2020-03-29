World
RBC Design Center / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

RBC Design Center / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Store
Montpellier, France
  • Lead Architect: Philippe Papy
  • Associated Architects: Nicolas Cregut + Laurent Duport – C+D Architecture
  • Clients: SCI WIP - Franck Argentin
  • Design : L'Autobus Impérial
  • Design Architects: AJN, C+D: Julien Brengues (Etudes Studies), Jean-Yves Demuyter (Etudes & réalisation Studies & realisation)
  • Interior Design: RBC + Jean Nouvel Design
  • Cost Consultant: Beta-Concept (Jean-Marie BAUDOUÏ)
  • Engineers: Fluides Building services: ALTO
  • Lighting Design : AIK (Yann Kersale)
  • Synthèse: C&G Stéphane Goavec
  • Opc : ARTEBA (Gilles Gal)
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

Text description provided by the architects. A design life style. This is the theme of the RBC Design Center, distributor of contemporary furniture whose headquarters are based in Gallargues-le-Montueux (Gard).

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

Located in Montpellier in the completely restructured district of ZAC Marianne, this project is a 18 meters high parralelepiped of 2 000 sq meters.

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

The building, designed by Jean Nouvel, has nine suspended levels organized around a showroom. Each level is devoted to an activity: kitchen, outdoor furniture, an architecture and design bookstore, a shop devoted to the object and a restaurant.

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

On site, ligthing detailed studies are provided by a light-designer from the drawings supplied by customers. The RBC Design Center was inaugurated in June 2012.

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

Project location

Address: 609 avenue Raymond Dugrand - 34000 Montpellier, France

