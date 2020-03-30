Gaudí, Wright, Niemeyer and Le Corbusier: Take a Virtual Tour Through Iconic Architecture

With a sizable portion of the world's population hunkered down at home, online activities have become the go-to for those looking to fill, often hours, of newfound free time. Thanks to the cooperation of several companies, anyone with an internet connection now has access to a trove of online educational (courses, workshops, tutorials) and recreational (documentaries, digital books, virtual tours) activities that can be enjoyed from home. Just a few years ago, Google Street View was a practical tool for virtually navigating the world's metropolitan and suburban centers. Today, thanks to technological improvements and user-driven data collection, Street View has become a way to glimpse inside some of the world's most iconic buildings.
Here, we will take a virtual look inside 10 of the most iconic homes in the world, organized according to their date of construction, using data collected by Google Street View and Photo Sphere:
Casa Battló / Antoni Gaudí
- Year Built: 1906
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
Frank Lloyd Wright, Allen-Lambe House
- Year Built: 1915
- Location: Wichita, Kansas, USA
Gerrit Rietveld, Rietveld Schroder House
- Year Built: 1924
- Location: Utrecht, Netherlands
Le Corbusier, Villa Savoye
- Year Built: 1929
- Location: Poissy, France
Juan O'Gorman, Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo
- Year Built: 1931
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Amancio Williams and Delfina Gálvez, Bridge House
- Year Built: 1946
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Glass House / Philip Johnson
- Year Built: 1949
- Location: New Canaan, Connecticut, USA
Oscar Niemeyer, Casa de Canoas
- Year Built: 1951
- Location: Río de Janeiro, Brazil
Le Corbusier, Casa Curutchet
- Year Built: 1955
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Alvar Aalto, Studio Aalto
- Year Built: 1955
- Location: Helsinki, Finland
- Related article:
10 Timeless Interior Spaces from the 20th Century
Take a look at the following list of articles –organized by country- that compile 360° images to give you a virtual tour of works and urban sites from across the globe:
- Colombia: Take a 360° Tour of These18 Incredible Cultural Landmarks
- Colombia: Take a 360° Tour of These 5 Libraries
- Spain: Take a 360° Tour of These 19 Cultural Landmarks
- Mexico: Take a 360° Tour of These 65 Cultural Landmarks
- Peru: Take a 360° Tour of These 20 Incredible Landmarks
- Peru: Take a 360° Tour of These Religious Sites