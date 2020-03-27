World
IBG School / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

IBG School / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Beijing, China
  • Architect In Charge: HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro, KIDS DESIGN LABO
Text description provided by the architects. This is an interior design project of transforming a three-storey existing building to IBG Kindergarten in Beijing, China. The acronym in ibg stands for Inspiring, Bi-cultural and Green. While many emphasize on ease of maintenance and ease of use among adults as their requirement of design, but we prioritized children’s use and learning as our criteria. Supporting the educational philosophy of the school, the structure was filled with nature so as to educate the children amidst the enjoyable green which is a rare sight in this urban neighborhood. The roof was transformed to a ‘Garden of Movement’, that is a simple terrace garden to boost movement and exercise.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
The courtyard is a ‘Garden of Learning’, which comprises of the variety of native and foreign plant species as well as insects and birds which also makes it easier among children to understand the change of season. The classrooms are kept functional and simple where you may feel natural elements such as the smell of the plant, wind, sound of water etc. so as to lay main emphasis on the rich exterior. A special sense of the space has been created using different material finishes and scales in different type of rooms. The walls, shelves and the ceiling of the library uses wood hence making the ambiance warmer and more nonchalant. 

The art room explores different material and texture of concrete and wood and also randomizes the shelf sizes making the mind to wander and explore creativity. The STEAM classrooms are spacious and done using white bricks making it adequate for concentration. It’s a natural environment in the middle of the concrete jungle of Beijing, supporting children to discover themselves through play, observe, learn and grow.

Project location

Address: Beijing, China

Cite: "IBG School / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo" 27 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936433/ibg-school-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro-plus-kids-design-labo/> ISSN 0719-8884

