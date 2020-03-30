World
Vibe Building / COOP Arquitectos

Vibe Building / COOP Arquitectos

© Jaime Navarro

Apartments
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: COOP Arquitectos
  Area:  1275.0
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Jaime Navarro
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, AutoDesk, Cemex, CEMPOSA, Dica, Mezcla Brava, Vitromex
  Lead Architects: Mar Tomás, Óscar Sangines
© Jaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. VIBE is a development with 12 apartments of 65 and 80 m2, located in a popular neighbourhood in the centre of Mexico City. It is a low-cost multi-family building, which has not been an obstacle to generating quality spaces. We have always believed that architecture can function as a form of support, which is even more necessary where the budget is low.

© Jaime Navarro
Section
Section
© Jaime Navarro
Honesty in the use of materials, a good understanding of the structural system and interior distribution were the keys to developing the project. We used concrete and wood as the main materials to experiment with finishes that reveal the structural walls inside the apartments. In this way, VIBE is structured through four axes that cross the lot longitudinally, dividing the strips of use ending in the facade, with the rhythm reflecting the construction system - concrete walls with prefabricated Mexican patent elements.

© Jaime Navarro
Floor Plan Prototype
Floor Plan Prototype
© Jaime Navarro
The savings achieved are invested in opening the spaces of each apartment to the exterior and providing them with terraces. The terrace, the living-dining room and the kitchen merge into a single space that enjoys a much higher level of lighting and ventilation than expected and gives spaciousness to the apartments with rather reduced initial dimensions. It should be noted that VIBE was a project where we were able to execute —for the first time— both the design and the construction of the project, allowing us to take the project to its ultimate consequences, from our passion for taking care of every last architectural detail to demonstrating that good architecture does not depend on a large budget.

© Jaime Navarro
Project location

Address: Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
COOP Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "Vibe Building / COOP Arquitectos" [Edificio Vibe / COOP Arquitectos] 30 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936429/vibe-building-coop-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

