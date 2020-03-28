Online Masterclass: Architect Archetypes. Epic Careers for Architects Today

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by architect Michael LaValley, founder of Evolving Architect

Have you ever asked yourself what to do next with your career?

When we leave Architecture school, no one directs us where to go. We must find the path ourselves.

Today, a career in Architecture can be as diverse as we want it to be. Architect Archetypes are models inspired by patterns within the profession that can help us not only walk our own path, but also how to shape it into whatever we choose.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Mike LaValley has practiced within the architectural profession for over 12 years. He believes that an Architect’s voice is their most important tool, actively using his own voice to share his personal research, experiences, and interests to motivate others to do the same. Since 2015, Michael’s educational website, Evolving Architect has helped creative professionals of all backgrounds to develop the skills necessary to achieve their career and life goals.