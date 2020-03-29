Modern and Vintage Meet Within this Hollywood Residence

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

In the latest episode of NOWNESS’ flagship series IN RESIDENCE, American interior designer Kelly Wearstler shares the story and design of her home, a Beverly Hills Georgian-style pavilion, where old and new intertwine.

The house, originally a Spanish hacienda, was remodelled in 1935 by Jame Dolena into the Georgian-style pavilion that it is today. Deeply rooted in Hollywood history, the property belonged to William Powell. It was later owned by Cubby and Dana Broccoli, creators of the James Bond film franchise, who organized private screenings here, for previewing the 007 movies. In the short film, Wearstler explains how she approached the interior design of her home through a juxtaposition of contemporary and vintage, thus recreating her signature style while honouring the history of the place.

Wearstler is an interior designer whose body of work includes hotel and residential projects, as well as commercial and retail environments. Her design approach focuses on creating a multi-layered, sensory experience through the exploration of materiality, colours, forms and the interference between old and new.

NOWNESS is a global art and culture channel that showcases art, design, fashion, beauty, music, food and travel, striving to provoke inspiration and spark debate through unique storytelling. The IN RESIDENCE series explores the homes of architects, artists and designers, through the lens of both emerging and established filmmakers.