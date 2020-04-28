World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Jiao-xi Presbyterian Church / AMBi Studio

Jiao-xi Presbyterian Church / AMBi Studio

Save this project
Jiao-xi Presbyterian Church / AMBi Studio

© Kuomin Lee © Kuomin Lee © Kuomin Lee © Kuomin Lee + 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Churches
Jiaoxi, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architect In Charge: Wei-Li Liao
  • Design Team: REN,QING-LI、ZHANG,JIA -SHU、ZHAO,PEI-ROU、HUANG,YOU-JUN、LIN ,SHI-FAN、XIE,YU-XIANG、HOU,CIAO-JHEN
  • Engineering: TomitaStructural Design/ Top.Technic Engineering
  • Furniture: AMBi Studio
  • Main Contractor: FUGUACH ARCHITECTURE
  • Client: The Presbyterian Church in Taiwan Jiao-xi Church
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Text description provided by the architects. The Church is located in Yilan, north-east of Taiwan, with hot and humid weather in summer and cold and rainy weather in winter.

Save this picture!
© Fuming Lin
© Fuming Lin
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

We use four cubes below to support the main hall above, complying with the Bible description’. The Temple of God is built on top’.

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

The lifted up building allows people walk through the square on ground, just like the alley and street in our city, connecting the surrounding communities and greenbelts, and we try to have dialogue with the irregular shape building next door.

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Inside the main hall, we use timber structure to create an egg shaped space symbolizing the mother’s uterus that gave birth to life.

Save this picture!
sections
sections
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

We use 7 ventilators on roof symbolizing ‘the Seven days’ in the Bible with functions of adjusting temperature.

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Light penetrates through the grille with soft shadows, just like we are praying and worshiping in the woods and the wilderness.

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Sec.4,Jiaoxi Rd,Jiaoxi Township,Yilan County 262,Taiwan (ROC)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AMBi Studio
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Jiao-xi Presbyterian Church / AMBi Studio" 28 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936356/jiao-xi-presbyterian-church-ambi-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kuomin Lee

台湾基督长老教会礁溪教会 / 立建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream