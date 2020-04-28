Jiao-xi Presbyterian Church / AMBi Studio

+ 25

Architect In Charge: Wei-Li Liao

Design Team: REN,QING-LI、ZHANG,JIA -SHU、ZHAO,PEI-ROU、HUANG,YOU-JUN、LIN ,SHI-FAN、XIE,YU-XIANG、HOU,CIAO-JHEN

Engineering: TomitaStructural Design/ Top.Technic Engineering

Furniture: AMBi Studio

Main Contractor: FUGUACH ARCHITECTURE

Client: The Presbyterian Church in Taiwan Jiao-xi Church

Text description provided by the architects. The Church is located in Yilan, north-east of Taiwan, with hot and humid weather in summer and cold and rainy weather in winter.

We use four cubes below to support the main hall above, complying with the Bible description’. The Temple of God is built on top’.

The lifted up building allows people walk through the square on ground, just like the alley and street in our city, connecting the surrounding communities and greenbelts, and we try to have dialogue with the irregular shape building next door.

Inside the main hall, we use timber structure to create an egg shaped space symbolizing the mother’s uterus that gave birth to life.

We use 7 ventilators on roof symbolizing ‘the Seven days’ in the Bible with functions of adjusting temperature.

Light penetrates through the grille with soft shadows, just like we are praying and worshiping in the woods and the wilderness.