Bolivar House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Houses • Alto da Boa Vista, Brazil Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Evelyn Muller

Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli

Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli

Project Team: Mariana Olha, Dig Ferreira, Fernanda Domingues, Carolina Ubach, Marta Monteiro, Dayane Santos, Larissa Ragaini, Caroline Cursino

Strutural Project: Marcelo Mello

Acoustic Project: Akkerman

Construction Management: Valdeci Domingues

Text description provided by the architects. The house is the result of its development from the inside out. The program's needs were generating volumes that were initially not programmed. It was an option to let the project take its course and assume this aesthetically. The backyard guarantees a colorful background for all rooms of the house.

Foi uma opção deixar o projeto seguir seu rumo e assumi-lo esteticamente. O uso correto dos materiais e a estrutura aparente internamente mostram o cuidado de dar ritmo e que garantiu o alinhamento.

O jardim ao fundo garante um cenário colorido para todos ambientes internos da casa.