Bolivar House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Bolivar House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Alto da Boa Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Evelyn Muller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FRANKE, Rinnai, CSN, Cerâmica Portinari, Deca, Dell Anno, EBL do brasil, Fuseprotec, Gerdau Corsa, Lajes Itaim, Leo Madeiras, Pial legrand, Portobello, REKA, Sander, Serralheria santo guilherme, Sil, Suvinil, Tigre, Viapol +1
  • Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli
  • Project Team: Mariana Olha, Dig Ferreira, Fernanda Domingues, Carolina Ubach, Marta Monteiro, Dayane Santos, Larissa Ragaini, Caroline Cursino
  • Strutural Project: Marcelo Mello
  • Acoustic Project: Akkerman
  • Construction Management: Valdeci Domingues
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Text description provided by the architects. The house is the result of its development from the inside out. The program's needs were generating volumes that were initially not programmed. It was an option to let the project take its course and assume this aesthetically. The backyard guarantees a colorful background for all rooms of the house.

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Foi uma opção deixar o projeto seguir seu rumo  e assumi-lo esteticamente. O uso correto dos materiais e a estrutura aparente internamente mostram o cuidado de dar ritmo e que garantiu o alinhamento.

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

O jardim ao fundo garante um cenário colorido para todos ambientes internos da casa.

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Bolivar House / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Casa Bolivar / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 26 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936339/bolivar-house-arkitito-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

