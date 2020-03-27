Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA

Save this picture! © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

+ 13

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Partner In Charge: Chris van Duijn

Associate : Ravi Kamisetti

Project Leader: Patrizia Zobernig

Project Team (Concept Phase): Mark Bavoso, Alan Lau, James Lee, Slobodan Radoman, Tianyu Su, John Thurtle

Schematic Design: Mark Bavoso, James Lee, John Thurtle

Design Development: Ikki Kondo, James Lee, Daan Ooievaar, Slobodan Radoman, John Thurtle

Interior Design: Nils Axen, Simon Bastien, Tommaso Bernabo, Minjung Cho, Felicia Gambino, Nicola Ho, Meng Huang, Zhenke Jin, Richard Leung, Ioana Pricop, Junsik Oh, Calvin Yue

Executive Architect: Gansam

Contractor: Hanwha Engineering&Construction corp.

Facade Consultant: VS-A

Curtain Wall Consultant (Smart Node): Withworks

Model Makers: Edelsmid Emile Estourgie with Yasuhito Hirose and Made by Mistake, RJ Models

Model Photographer: Frans Parthesius

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

Text description provided by the architects. The Galleria is Korea’s first and largest upscale department store franchise founded in the 1970s, and has remained at the forefront of the premium retail market in the country since then. The store in Gwanggyo—a new town just south of Seoul—is the sixth branch of Galleria. Located at the center of this young urban development surrounded by tall residential towers, the Galleria’s stone-like appearance makes it a natural point of gravity for public life in Gwanggyo.

Save this picture! © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

The store is located between the Suwon Gwanggyo Lake Park and ubiquitous buildings in the city: an intersection between nature and the urban environment. The store has a textured mosaic stone façade that evokes nature of the neighbouring park. Appearing as a sculpted stone emerging from the ground, the store is a visual anchor in the city.

Save this picture! © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

The public route has a multifaceted glass façade that contrasts with the opacity of the stone. Through the glass, retail and cultural activities inside are revealed to the city’s passers-by, while visitors in the interior acquire new vantage points to experience Gwanggyo. Formed with a sequence of cascading terraces, the public loop offers spaces for exhibitions and performances.

Save this picture! © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

A place where retail and culture, city and nature collide, Galleria in Gwanggyo offers a get away from the predictability of shopping.