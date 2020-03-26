Baan Lek Villa / GLA DESIGN STUDIO

+ 34

Architect In Charge: Rinrada Nirot

Design Team: GLA DESIGN STUDIO

‘Baan Lek Villa is the house that balancing the tropical vernacular style and modern day’s work-life balance’ The owner was born in Chanthaburi, the East Coast province of Thailand and she occasionally come back to hometown, so this house is tend to be the vacation home for her and family.

Nowadays just a baggage with mobile phone or laptop is enough to live somewhere. The owner requires less function room, no more the dressing room, no more TV or working station just the area that necessary so the house can breathe. Breathable space is the essential of this house.

Baan Lek Villa ground floor was designed as public area which always welcome guests and friends that always visiting. According to characteristic of local Thai habit, the ground floor was designated as kitchen and dining which acted as living and activities area. Those areas were semi outdoor to let the landscape flow into the space inside with natural light and ventilation. The result is no boundary between nature and man-made. The wooden stair led to the upper floor was designed as private area for resting. The large open multi-purpose wooden patio was placed for leisure activities and connects to all bedrooms.