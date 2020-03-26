World
Baan Lek Villa / GLA DESIGN STUDIO

Baan Lek Villa / GLA DESIGN STUDIO

© Soopakorn Srisakul

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chanthaburi, Thailand
  • Architects: GLA DESIGN STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bluescope, Kohler, Den Chan, SCG, TOA
  • Architect In Charge: Rinrada Nirot
  • Design Team: GLA DESIGN STUDIO
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

‘Baan Lek Villa is the house that balancing the tropical vernacular style and modern day’s work-life balance’ The owner was born in Chanthaburi, the East Coast province of Thailand and she occasionally come back to hometown, so this house is tend to be the vacation home for her and family.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Nowadays just a baggage with mobile phone or laptop is enough to live somewhere. The owner requires less function room, no more the dressing room, no more TV or working station just the area that necessary so the house can breathe. Breathable space is the essential of this house.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Baan Lek Villa ground floor was designed as public area which always welcome guests and friends that always visiting. According to characteristic of local Thai habit, the ground floor was designated as kitchen and dining which acted as living and activities area. Those areas were semi outdoor to let the landscape flow into the space inside with natural light and ventilation. The result is no boundary between nature and man-made. The wooden stair led to the upper floor was designed as private area for resting. The large open multi-purpose wooden patio was placed for leisure activities and connects to all bedrooms.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

About this office
GLA DESIGN STUDIO
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Baan Lek Villa / GLA DESIGN STUDIO" 26 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936300/baan-lek-villa-gla-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

