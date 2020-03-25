World
Divino Salvador Church / Vitor Leal Barros Architecture

Divino Salvador Church / Vitor Leal Barros Architecture

© Alexander Bogorodskiy

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Churches
Freamunde, Portugal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  28148.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alexander Bogorodskiy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Banema, Kahrs, Weber, 3d visualization, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Augusto Sousa Mármores & Granitos, Autodesk, Granova, Indelague, Jofebar, Jular, QT Civil, Sanitana, Schuco
  • Architect In Charge: Vítor Leal Barros
  • Project Team: Pedro Fernandes, Ana Bastos Vieira, Caio Chamma, Dominika Skrývalová
  • Clients: Paróquia de Freamunde
  • Engineering: Sopsec, Logacústica, Louproj - Nuno Silva Eng.º, Filipe Ferreira, Orlando Sousa, Marco Oliveira
  • Consultants: Jofebar, Indelague
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. An Open Door.
​The project was born from the study of the liturgical Christian space evolution and from an attentive look and comprehension of the complex morphology of the intervention site. A base built by a granite wall extends from the surroundings, sustaining the temple.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

A courtyard separates functionally the Main Hall from the Church, like an exterior antechamber which inspires the users to silence and recollection. At the courtyard stands out the sky, the sound of the magnolia leaves swept by the wind and the running water. A glass door invites anyone who enters the courtyard to be part of the big Christian family.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Section
Section
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Inside, presbytery and assembly rise up forward God through the large vertical clerestory which draws the passion of Christ on the walls with a light and shadow painting. The Mortuary Chappels open themselves for the old churchyard, conferring unity to the old street profile.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Project location

Address: Freamunde, Porto, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Vitor Leal Barros Architecture
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Portugal
Cite: "Divino Salvador Church / Vitor Leal Barros Architecture" [Igreja Divino Salvador / Vitor Leal Barros Architecture] 25 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

