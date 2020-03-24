World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Vincent Callebaut Designs a Modular Mass Timber Tower on the Island of Cebu, in the Philippines

Vincent Callebaut Designs a Modular Mass Timber Tower on the Island of Cebu, in the Philippines

Save this article
Vincent Callebaut Designs a Modular Mass Timber Tower on the Island of Cebu, in the Philippines

Vincent Callebaut Architectures has imagined The Rainbow Tree, a modular mass timber condominium tower in Cebu City, Philippines. Revealing the cultural and natural Filipino heritage, the project, named after an iconic and colorful tree from the Philippines the Rainbow Eucalyptus, was entirely conceived in a way to reduce the carbon footprint of the building.

© Vincent Callebaut Architectures © Vincent Callebaut Architectures © Vincent Callebaut Architectures © Vincent Callebaut Architectures + 20

Save this picture!
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Aiming to build a residential structure with the double environmental certification of LEED and BERDE, the project “offers the perfect balance between mixed cultural heritage and natural heritage of unparalleled splendor”. With notions of passive bioclimatism and advanced renewable energies, The Rainbow Tree opts for a structure made of wood, the only natural, abundant, and renewable material, overlayed with more than 30,000 greeneries from the neighboring tropical forests.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Located in Cebu, one of the largest islands in the Philippines, holding the main maritime shipping port and the central economic business center, the building is a 32-story, 115-meter high tower built of solid wood. Inspired by traditional "Bahay Kubo" homes, the modular mass timber tower stacks 1,200 prefabricated modules, each with sides measuring 4 meters and a height varying between 3.2 to 4.8 meters.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

The construction technique used consists of overlaying perpendicularly wooden slats and connecting them together using structural, now-organic adhesives. Covered with a cladding of cedar planks burnt according to the ancestral Japanese method called Shou-Sugi-Ban, the building has a better resistance to fire, wood-eating insects, and fungi.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Moreover, the building who has a negative carbon footprint takes on a flexible design for reversible programming. Comprising of a central core and an "exoskeleton" façade, the interior space is completely freed. Including a restaurant, a co-working space, a pool, spa and fitness center, and an urban sky farm, The Rainbow Tree offers more than basic residential units to its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Our leitmotif is, therefore, to combine functionality and elegance by sublimating natural, simple, and traditional materials. The Rainbow Tree is a contemporary design architecture born from collective memory with clean curves tinged with a popular dimension, a collective ideal, and an ancestral imagination. It advocates the use and reinterpretation of the indigenous, colonial, and modern architectural and landscape styles that predominate or prevail in the city of Cebu. -- Vincent Callebaut Architectures.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Integrating urban agriculture and renewable energies, The Rainbow Tree is a prototype of a completely bio-based vertical forest respecting the four pillars of the ecological city of the future, including energy self-sufficiency; greening of buildings and development of urban agriculture; soft mobility; and social innovation.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures
© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

  • Type of development: mixed-use residential, condominium with retail and serviced apartments
  • Project location: Cebu business park, the island of Cebu
  • Number of apartments: 300 units
  • Sustainability certification: LEED gold plus - BERDE 4 stars (established by the Philippine green building council)

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Vincent Callebaut Designs a Modular Mass Timber Tower on the Island of Cebu, in the Philippines" 24 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936198/vincent-callebaut-designs-a-modular-mass-timber-tower-on-the-island-of-cebu-in-the-philippines/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream