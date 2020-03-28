5egg Flawil Apartments / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten

+ 26

Apartments • Flawil, Switzerland Architects: Brechbuehler Walser Architekten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4896.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Andreas Buschmann

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Graphisoft Chromag Grossküchen , Fenster Keller , Kästli Storen , Mawa Leuchten , Müssig AG , Toggenburger & Co Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. The striking, pentagonal new building, placed directly on the station square, houses thirty age-apropriate apartments, a care station, a spitex base and a public restaurant.

The different service providers in the house are supporting pensioners and persons in need of care for an independent living in the city centre of Flawil.