Rasario Boutique / Architectural Bureau WALL

Lead Architect: Kristina Arakelyan

Design Team: Churilova Yana, Kornishin Peter

Layouts: Vladimir Kozitsky, Fyodor Mikhailov

Engineering Solutions: TES Global

Text description provided by the architects. In 2019, the Architectural Bureau WALL created an author's boutique for the famous russian premium brand RASARIO. The boutique is located in Moscow, on Smolenskaya embankment in a building of the 50s. While working on the project, the architects of the WALL bureau created a flexible transformable art space, the center of which was a monolithic concrete "staircase-sculpture".

The interior of the boutique consists of showrooms on the first and second floors, as well as fitting rooms, office and production parts. The dynamics of arched openings and mirrors help to visually expand the space, creating the impression of an endless, far-reaching corridor. For the project, materials were chosen in a restrained gray-black palette: Venetian plaster, mirrors, glass and black-painted metal. Metal medallions on the floor, made specifically for the showroom project, form the feeling of a city square.

"Our decision was an attempt to make a boutique look like a museum space. We wanted to avoid directly quoting the interior as a showroom, by reading the interior as a multifunctional urban space. All proportional solutions, perception plots, visual images, details strive to create the impression of a" second square "or" second street", where all visitors become part of the theatrical action in the art space."- Ruben Arakelyan, head of architectural Bureau WALL.