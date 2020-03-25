La Moringa Events Room and House / Garage Arquitectura

+ 33

Nightlife, Residential Architecture • Argentina
Architects: Garage Arquitectura

Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Mariano Imperial

Lead Architects: Miguel Paz, Blas Ferrari

Text description provided by the architects. The building is a single volume where an events room and a single-family home coexist articulated through services and the access to them.

This volume is located in the middle of a plain, exposed on all four sides and 200m from the sea in the city of Mar del Plata, where the weather is hostile most of the year. For this reason, the building orients its wider faces to the north and south, thus creating a barrier against the prevailing winds from the south. To the north a concrete parasol works as a filter against the sun and generates containment spaces.

The events room has a capacity for 450 people and the need required a space as flexible as possible for events with different purposes, a moringa tree is located in the access of it and works as a host when entering. The services (bathrooms + industrial kitchen + grill) are located at the end of the room, facilitating access to services and functioning as a filter for coexistence with the other required use.

The 220m2 house is located in the warmest sector, where the volume is dematerialized and the structure becomes the space where nature is seen in all its splendor and the western sunlight is sifted on hot summer days.