World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Nightlife
  4. Argentina
  5. La Moringa Events Room and House / Garage Arquitectura

La Moringa Events Room and House / Garage Arquitectura

Save this project
La Moringa Events Room and House / Garage Arquitectura

© Mariano Imperial © Mariano Imperial © Mariano Imperial © Mariano Imperial + 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Nightlife, Residential Architecture
Argentina
  • Architects: Garage Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariano Imperial
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: WAGG, bard, lumio
  • Lead Architects: Miguel Paz, Blas Ferrari
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial

Text description provided by the architects. The building is a single volume where an events room and a single-family home coexist articulated through services and the access to them.

Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial

This volume is located in the middle of a plain, exposed on all four sides and 200m from the sea in the city of Mar del Plata, where the weather is hostile most of the year. For this reason, the building orients its wider faces to the north and south, thus creating a barrier against the prevailing winds from the south. To the north a concrete parasol works as a filter against the sun and generates containment spaces.

Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial

The events room has a capacity for 450 people and the need required a space as flexible as possible for events with different purposes, a moringa tree is located in the access of it and works as a host when entering. The services (bathrooms + industrial kitchen + grill) are located at the end of the room, facilitating access to services and functioning as a filter for coexistence with the other required use.

Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
Plan 02
Plan 02
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial

The 220m2 house is located in the warmest sector, where the volume is dematerialized and the structure becomes the space where nature is seen in all its splendor and the western sunlight is sifted on hot summer days.

Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial
© Mariano Imperial

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: RP11 80, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Garage Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Nightlife Residential Architecture Argentina
Cite: "La Moringa Events Room and House / Garage Arquitectura" [Salón de eventos y Vivienda La Moringa / Garage Arquitectura] 25 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936170/la-moringa-events-room-and-house-garage-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream