NCARB Updates Exam Policies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Over 18,600 emerging professionals in the United States are currently studying for or taking the national licensing exam. Now the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) has updated their exam policies to protect the health and safety of test takers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NCARB aims to continue monitoring the situation to update architects and emerging professionals.

NCARB announced several updates to its exam policies: test centers in the US and Canada are closed effective March 18, and Prometric, which operates the test centers where the ARE is delivered, anticipates re-opening on April 16. Test takers can reschedule existing exam appointments for free, and rescheduling fees will be waived through the end of April, while NCARB is providing a 90-day extension to all test takers. Passing exam scores remain valid for a five-year period, known as the “rolling clock,” which NCARB will automatically extend. For the latest news on how the Coronavirus is impacting the Architect Registration Examination (ARE), visit www.ncarb.org/press/2020-coron avirus-update.

News via NCARB