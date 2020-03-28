Atelier 1901 / Studio Baza

+ 18

Offices Interiors • Brazil

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Lead Architects: Ismael Gustavo Zanardini, Thatiane Botto de Barros

Text description provided by the architects. Brazil launches business incubator for young architects and urban planners. Founded in 2019, Atelier 1901 is a space dedicated to promoting capacitation and career-building advice for newly-graduated professionals.

In November, Curitiba became the stage for another innovative and pioneering initiative, Atelier 1901, an incubator for recent graduates in Architecture and Urban Planning. Unique as a business model, this project was idealized by the architects Ismael Gustavo Zanardini and Thatiane Botto de Barros, who are partners at Studio BaZa Architecture and Interion Design.

Aiming to join professionals in a space that transcends the coworking concept, Atelier 1901 not only provides individual working areas, but also promotes training for the recent professionals through practicein projects with the support of experienced architects and a network of technical and artistic partners. In addition, Atelier 1901 also promises to be a hub of project opportunities through public-private partnerships.

We are a community, a space for collaboration and exchange of experiences between recent graduates from Architecture and Urban Planning and other professionals. Our goal is to empower these young professionals in a place where they can develop their skills and establish themselves in the initial steps of their careers, not fearing possible mistakes.