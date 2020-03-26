World
Itapecerica House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Itapecerica da Serra, Brazil
  • Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FRANKE, Rinnai, Alcoa, Atlas ceramica, CSN, Deca, Divinal, Fuseprotec, Gerdau Corsa, Lajes Itaim, Madeiras leo, Pial legrand, Sander, Serralheria santo guilherme, Sherwin Williams, Sil, Tigre, Viapol, Yamamura, coral draw +1
  • Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli
  • Project Team: Mariana Olha, Fernanda Domingues, Carolina Ubach, Marta Monteiro, Dayane Santos, Larissa Ragaini, Caroline Cursino
  • Structural Project: Marcelo Mello
  • Construction Management: Osvaldo Santos Amaral
© Carolina Lacaz
Text description provided by the architects. The land with great slope was the choice of this family to make their residence, taking advantage of the beauty of the climate and native forest near Sao Paulo.

© Carolina Lacaz
Plan
Plan
© Carolina Lacaz
10,000 stacked concrete blocks make up the structure, creating rhythm and unity.

© Carolina Lacaz
The contrast between  white and black define interior and exterior, A minimalist volume that the authors define as post-brutalism.

© Carolina Lacaz
ARKITITO Arquitetura
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Itapecerica House / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Casa Itapecerica / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 26 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936160/itapecerica-house-arkitito-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

