Itapecerica House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

17

Houses • Itapecerica da Serra, Brazil
Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura

Area: 350.0 m²

Year: 2018

Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project FRANKE Rinnai Alcoa , Atlas ceramica , CSN , Deca , Divinal , Fuseprotec , Gerdau Corsa , Lajes Itaim , Madeiras leo , Pial legrand , Sander , Serralheria santo guilherme , Sherwin Williams , Sil , Tigre , Viapol , Yamamura , coral draw +1 draft Sight -1 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli

Project Team: Mariana Olha, Fernanda Domingues, Carolina Ubach, Marta Monteiro, Dayane Santos, Larissa Ragaini, Caroline Cursino

Structural Project: Marcelo Mello

Construction Management: Osvaldo Santos Amaral

Text description provided by the architects. The land with great slope was the choice of this family to make their residence, taking advantage of the beauty of the climate and native forest near Sao Paulo.

10,000 stacked concrete blocks make up the structure, creating rhythm and unity.

The contrast between white and black define interior and exterior, A minimalist volume that the authors define as post-brutalism.