Open! The Russian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2020 Goes Digital

In a statement on their website and Instagram account, the Russian Federation Pavilion announced that its exhibition Open! will progressively release its contents online. Coping with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 that led to the postponement of the Venice Biennale 2020, the pavilion will transform into a digital platform in anticipation of the new opening dates of the Biennale.

Commissioner Teresa Iarocci Mavica, together with curator Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, had invited a collective of interdisciplinary teams to enter into a dialogue on the function and values of the Pavilion. Selected after an open call, the contributors were supposed to set up a temporary office within the pavilion, during the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale, creating an open workspace to plan the on-going architectural transformation. As the in-progress working site was set to provide a stage for various groups connected to the Pavilion, the online manifestation will kick-start a dialogue on coexistence and the functions and values of institutions.

Over the next few months, on its website and social media outlets, the pavilion will announce the different contributions by KASA (Kovaleva and Sato Architects), Lion & Unicorn, Vladimir Nadein, Mikhail Maximov, Pavel Milyakov (aka Buttechno), Vladmir Rannev and others.

Read the full statement of the pavilion here.