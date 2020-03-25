World
Apartments on Ave. Maréchal Fayolle / SANAA

Apartments on Ave. Maréchal Fayolle / SANAA

Courtesy of SANAA Courtesy of SANAA Courtesy of SANAA Courtesy of SANAA + 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Social Housing
Paris, France
  • Architects: SANAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2127.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Architect In Charge: Kazuyo Sejima, Ryue Nishizawa
  • Design Team: Yoshitaka Tanase, Lucy Styles, Louis-Antoine Grego, Johanna Meyer-Grohbrugge, Hiroaki Katagiri, Nobuhiro Kitazawa, Takashi Suo, Guillaume Baron, Riccardo Cannatà, Margot Aurensan
  • Client: Paris Habitat
  • Local Architects: Extra Muros, Michel Levi, Antoine Saubot
  • Structural Concept: SAPS/Sasaki & Partners, Mutsuro Sasaki, Yoshiyuki Hiraiwa, Ayumi Isozaki, Hideaki Hamada
  • Structural Engineer: Bollinger & Grohmann Ingenieure
  • Mechanical Engineer: BETOM Ingénierie
  • Environment Consultant: EDEIS
  • Cost Estimating Consultant: Bureau Michel Forgue
  • Landscape: Extra Muros + SANAA
Courtesy of SANAA
Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in the 16th district of Paris, surrounded by classic Haussmann urbanism on one side and the Bois de Boulogne on the other. The four housing volumes weave past each other creating a sequence of courtyards that connect city and landscape, bringing a series of interstitial gardens to the heart of the site.

Courtesy of SANAA
Typical floor plan
Sections 02
Courtesy of SANAA
The design is characterized by its organic forms and the curved façades provide apartments with multiple orientations for natural light, ventilation and views. Each transparency across the site, opens views towards the park and provides breaks in the continuity of the street. The pilotis space is punctuated by a series of expanded metal bubbles that house the entrances, bike storage and reception areas, while a softly undulating landscape buffers each of the buildings at ground floor level.

Courtesy of SANAA
Each volume has a different form, providing diverse interior plans that engage with the specific character of the adjacent fabric and provide variable living arrangements. The diversity of curves also creates a shifting perception of the project from the street. Sometimes it appears as a continuous series of undulating surfaces, at other times views pierce through the whole site establishing a dialogue with neighboring buildings and the park. There is an inherent dynamism to the distribution of buildings: the courtyards appear to open and close as you walk through them, establishing an open dialogue between communities. 

Courtesy of SANAA
The cream-colored stucco facades echo the stone of Parisian facades and the anodized aluminum shutters articulate the rhythm of the curves. These reflect the sky and park and the building is animated by a soft spectrum of colors across  seasons and time of day.

Courtesy of SANAA
Project location

Address: 45 Avenue du Maréchal Fayolle, 75016 Paris, France

