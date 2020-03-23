World
Refurbishment in Architecture

Villa Fleisch / ARSP Architekten

Villa Fleisch / ARSP Architekten

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Dornbirn, Austria
Text description provided by the architects. In the context of the Rüttenersch housing estate of same-style houses, this building was planned in 1929 by architect Wilhelm Fleisch on behalf of the city of Dornbirn. It was extended to the north garden side in 1935 by the Cartellieri family by an extra 4 meters.

Elevation
Elevation
The existing spatial structure, a small rental flat and a guest room on the ground floor, as well as a family flat on the upper two storeys, will be retained. The upper two storeys will be converted according to the housing concepts of the owner. Walls are moved, demolished and rebuilt so that logical room sequences with specific views are created.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
On the previously undeveloped north side of the building, a steel extension over the entire height of the construction allows outside access on all floors. The abstract language of forms and reduced choice of materials represent the silhouette of the building in sculptural form. Towards the street side, the colour scheme of the building is again matched to the context of the estate and otherwise unchanged. 

ARSP Architekten
