World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Le Soleil d´été Store / messina | rivas

Le Soleil d´été Store / messina | rivas

Save this project
Le Soleil d´été Store / messina | rivas
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli + 20

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Store
Jardim Paulistano, Brazil
  • Architects In Charge: Francisco Rivas, Rodrigo Messina
  • Complementary Projects: Via Facil
  • Civil Team: Via Facil
  • Lighting: Studio 220v - Renata Fongaro
  • Painting: Studio Passalacqua
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Water has always been an inspiration element for the Le Soleil de’été, since it brings everything that is lighter, smoother and adaptable.
The design of the architecture project for the new store seeks to find a response to the demands of a mall – project, approval and execution in only two months – in a difficult environment – a commercial room of 27m² with the shape of a trapezoidal prism of 6 meters height.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

A mall is a kind of crystal fantasy, a rigid aquarium subdivided dozens of times where each store hosts an animal that responds to its own interests inside the local normative rules.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The response of the architecture project for the new store of Le Soleil de’été is given by the insertion of a water body structured by metallic slim profiles that mold themselves to the space. The six paw-pillars support the storage involved by a scale-skin constructed with clay tiles. Everything else – the helical stairs, showcase, dressing room, packing table, counter, hangers, cabinets and clothes – link themselves to this body, like the reefs over the sea rocks.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

In this fantasy, we wanted to make a crab with its six legs, fish scales and an aquarium full of reefs that tell the history of the water.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shopping Iguatemi, São Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
messina | rivas
Office

Products

Steel Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Brazil
Cite: "Le Soleil d´été Store / messina | rivas" [Loja Le Soleil d´été / messina | rivas] 23 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936053/le-soleil-dete-store-messina-rivas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream