On the Process of Architecture with Piers Taylor of Invisible Studio

The first episode of Practice, a new series of documentaries about the process of architecture, takes an in-depth look into the design thinking of Invisible Studio's founder, Piers Taylor. The short film follows the architect as he builds a small cabin, alternating visually compelling imagery with pieces of conversation about his early years in the profession and the beginning of Invisible Studio. Taylor also shares his thoughts about building with volunteers and working with wood. The rhythm, the sound design (created by Simon James) and the cinematic quality of the film make of the short documentary an immersive experience.

Piers Taylor is the founder of Invisible Studio, a UK-based practice with a strong focus on sustainability, research and experimentation, striving to rethink the relationship between design and making. The studio's work spans a variety of scales and programs and has received international recognition, winning a significant number of prestigious awards. Invisible Studio's most prominent projects include Room in a Productive Garden, Trailer, Starfall Farm, the practice's studio, or The Caretaker's House.

The Practice series, created by architecture critic and curator Laura Mark and photographer and filmmaker Jim Stephenson brings into focus different ways of practising and teaching architecture, with a strong emphasis on the process, rather than the finished work. As Jim Stephenson describes it: 'Each episode of Practice will be developed slowly, with a real engagement with the architect. We'll spend time in their practice, on-site and in their homes. The series of documentaries will have a slow and meditative feel.' Future episodes will feature, among others, Sam Jacob, Mary Duggan, Feilden Fowles and O'Donnel Tuomey.

The duo's body of work includes films and interviews covering renowned architects such as Herzog and de Meuron, Francis Kere, Kengo Kuma, Caruso St John, to name a few. Their most significant project to date is a documentary about the work of Zaha Hadid, presented at film festivals in Milan, New York and London.