Jongluck Villa 168 / Full Scale Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2000.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Beer Singnoi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Toto Aluinch , Lamptitude , SCG , SKK Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Attasit Kongmongkol

Design Team: Krittanon Chuachumsang,Surasak Jitaied,Sopida Chitchumnong,Sujinda Tuikheiw

Structural Engineer: Pilawan Piliyapokai

Construction Management: S_Lap

Main Contractor: 2KM Construction

Text description provided by the architects. Jongluck villa 168 is a house of 3 small families surrounded by paddy fields and local village. Approximately 2,000 square meters with 3 stories. The ground floor accommodates common area, living area, service area, car parking and swimming pool. The second floor is the private living unit for all family members. The first design process is to separate main programs of the house into 3 main spaces: indoor, outdoor and semi-outdoor space, the space under the house applied from the traditional Thai house. These 3 main spaces are connected by the central courtyard.

Architect has idea to create dynamic movement which would circulate all spaces. These ideas are resulted in the overlapping layers of spaces developing into a number of loops of spaces which grow from the central court and expand through the vertical and horizontal axis of the house. The inner loop is the wooden terrace around the garden in the central court. The second loop is the concrete stairs embracing the central court. The very low angles of slope of the stairs causing the comfortable and relaxing platform to open opportunity for all dwellers to gradually and gently interact with the nature in central garden - courtyard through various experiences.

The third layer of loop is the central area of the house where all members could have all activities together both indoor and semi-indoor space. The space under the house provide shade to comfort the opening space and create a big horizontal void to facilitate natural light and wind to the building and the courtyard. In this layer, windows, doors and building’s skin adjacent to the courtyard are equipped with the transparent glass to widen the view of the central courtyard and allow each member from opposite side of the house can connect to each other through the central courtyard.

The last loop of space is the outer loop where all bedrooms are located in different position and direction to create more privacy and nice surrounded scenes of the mountain. The structure of the house is the reinforced concrete structure with long-span beam to create more opportunity of surrounding panorama view and to create more potentials and possibilities of space design.

The terrace structure of cantilever slab system show the sense of lightness of the form, and create a better chance to bring all dwellers to have a closer experience to the natural environment. Stucco is the main material covering the building skin for the closer sense of touch to the nature. The integration of marble, granite and timber with concrete is use to avoid too much rough experience of the whole perception.