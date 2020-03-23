World
Northcote House / MGAO

Northcote House / MGAO

© Paul Hermes

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Northcote, Australia
  • Architects: MGAO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paul Hermes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Colorbond, Adobe, Autodesk, Design Pine, Grandure Oak
  • Design Team: Matt Goodman, Callum Andrews
  • Engineering: Webb Consult
  • Builder: Bluerock Construct
  • Furniture: Thonet Australia
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an addition to an existing Weatherboard 'Shop Front House' located in Northcote, a suburb of Inner City Melbourne. Over the years the original building, once used as a Corner Store, accrued many poorly thought additions, the brief was to demolish all previous additions and replace them with a new, functional addition, containing Kitchen / Dining room and Bathroom.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
Existing plan
Existing plan
Proposed plan
Proposed plan
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

The existing conditions had some beautiful qualities, such as the rear courtyard which seemed to create a moment of retreat from the busy street outside. These qualities led to the desire for the proposed Kitchen to have a strong connection to the courtyard, increasing the sense of space and openness that the otherwise small 30m2 addition may have lacked.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

The positioning on the internal windows again reinforces the sense of openness, creating the impression that one is sitting within the garden looking over the fence as opposed to being fully enclosed by the room.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

Cite: "Northcote House / MGAO" 23 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935995/northcote-house-mgao/> ISSN 0719-8884

