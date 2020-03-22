World
Zendesk, Singapore / M Moser Associates

Zendesk, Singapore / M Moser Associates

© Owen Raggett

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Singapore
  • Architects: M Moser Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50000.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Owen Raggett
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Asia Pacific Breweries, Atomic Sign, Autodesk, B16 Construction, BA Furnishing, Brewhub, By Contractor, Common Man Coffee Roasters, Cult Design, Eldric Marketing, Flair Illume, Goodrich, JEB Group, Jehan Gallery, Join Well Marketing, Juniper Design, Krislite, Kvadrat, Luxspace, Millenium 3 Bldg. Products +9
  • Lead Architects: Daniel McGing, Ma_hew Burke, Simon Paddison.
  • Clients: Zendesk
  • Landscape: Greenology
  • Project Manager: COLLIERS
  • Builder: Brisk/Great team
  • Lighting Designer: Bo Steiber Lighting Design
  • Leed,Well,Reset: M Moser Associates
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Text description provided by the architects. Following rapid growth in Asia-Pacific, global customer service and engagement software enterprise Zendesk required a new regional headquarters that would reflect its young, energetic, and humble personality. In support of the company’s commitment to nurturing digital and tech talent, this new 50,000 square-foot workplace stretches across one and a half floors and aims to double its current employee headcount over the next few years.

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
9th Floor plan
9th Floor plan
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Its design inspiration stems from the archetype of European towns where a big, central, buzzing public square invites large social gatherings, while smaller, more intimate neighborhoods dwell in its vicinity. Flexible working arrangements cater to diverse individual and collective needs, including team-based agile neighborhoods and height-adjustable desks for all workstations.

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Health and wellness are integral elements of this workplace, featuring a “mini garden” and more biophilia across all spaces, to clean the air and create smaller parks and green areas, bringing people closer to nature to provide a healthy work environment. To humanize the workplace, Singaporean artists were invited to create custom artwork and murals, helping to deliver a culturally relevant and dynamic work environment infused with local influences.

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Project location

Address: Singapore

About this office
M Moser Associates
Office

