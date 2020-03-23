World
Future Homes Project Announces $500k Housing Competition

The Future Homes Project has announced a new residential design competition with a $500,000 prize pool. Organized by the Victorian government, the competition aims to produce better apartment designs that are sustainable and promote livability. The projects should demonstrate how great design can improve the quality of new homes and successfully integrate with existing neighborhoods.

Common Ground. Image Courtesy of URBANTAINER
Common Ground. Image Courtesy of URBANTAINER

To be eligible, registrants must be a practicing architect or building designer registered in Victoria. Other participants may take part by partnering with a Victorian architect or building designer. The Future Homes design competition is organized by the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning in partnership with the Office of the Victorian Government Architect, the Future Homes Competition is the first stage of the Future Homes Project. To be eligible, registrants must be a practicing architect or building designer registered in Victoria. Other participants may take part by partnering with a Victorian architect or building designer.

The jury for Victoria’s Future Homes design competition has been confirmed and features seven local and internationally renowned and award-winning industry professionals. Each jury member has extensive experience in the architecture, environment, landscape or planning industry. The 7 jury members will select the winners to potentially implement the designs into the planning system. The Australian Institute of Architects has endorsed the first stage, with a review of the second stage pending.

To register for the Future Homes competition, click here.

