  3. New York's Interiors: Apartments, Penthouses and Lofts in the US Capital

15 Union Square West / ODA Architecture + Perkins Eastman Architects. Image © Robert Granoff 15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman 12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto + 63

One of the most important cities in the world –and the most populated in the United States of America–, New York is home to a great mix of cultures and history that has been shaped over the years, while art and architecture play a fundamental role in this development.

New York is also one of the densest lands, making the distribution of public and private space one of the greatest challenges the city faces. Here interior design plays an important role in the setting and shaping of these spaces. That is why, we compiled a selection of 31 apartment spaces, lofts and penthouses where you can witness what architecture and interior design can do in one of the most exciting cities in the world.

550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects

550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto
550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto
550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto
550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto

Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams

Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota
Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota
Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota
Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota

Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA

Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates

Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald

Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal

Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

Doehler / SABO project

Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project
Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project
Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project
Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project

Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios

Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

12 Warren / DDG

12 Warren / DDG. Image © Bruce Damonte
12 Warren / DDG. Image © Bruce Damonte
12 Warren / DDG. Image © Lauren Coleman
12 Warren / DDG. Image © Lauren Coleman

253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture

253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture
253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture
253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture
253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture

The Stealth Building / WORKac

The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture

Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography
Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography
Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography
Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography

Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect

Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Tai Zhang
Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Tai Zhang
Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Halstead Property Development
Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Halstead Property Development

653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design

653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design
653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design
653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design
653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design

Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders

Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)
Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)
Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)
Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)

White Street Loft / WORKac

White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella
White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella
White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella
White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella

Chelsea Apartment / BoND

Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek
Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek
Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek
Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek

Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect

Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto
Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto
Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto
Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto

VIΛ 57 West / BIG

VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan

Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects

Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler
Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler
Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler
Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler

12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect

12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman
12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman
12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman
12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman

520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects

520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Scott Francis
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Scott Francis

35XV / FXCollaborative

35XV / FXCollaborative. Image © David Sundeberg/Esto
35XV / FXCollaborative. Image © David Sundeberg/Esto
35XV / FXCollaborative. Image © Chris Cooper
35XV / FXCollaborative. Image © Chris Cooper

60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture

60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano
60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano
60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano
60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano

120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons

120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley
120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley
120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley
120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley

Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects

Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © David Sundberg
Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © David Sundberg
Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © Vanni Archive
Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © Vanni Archive

251 1st Street / ODA New York

251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

15 Renwick / ODA New York

15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman
15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman
15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman
15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman

565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz
565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz
565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz
565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz

Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York

Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka
Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka
Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka
Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka

15 Union Square West / ODA Architecture + Perkins Eastman Architects

15 Union Square West / ODA Architecture + Perkins Eastman Architects. Image © Robert Granoff
15 Union Square West / ODA Architecture + Perkins Eastman Architects. Image © Robert Granoff

100 NORFOLK / ODA New York

100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

Explore more spaces around the world here.

Project gallery

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Mónica Arellano. "New York's Interiors: Apartments, Penthouses and Lofts in the US Capital" 28 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935982/architecture-and-interior-design-apartments-penthouses-and-lofts-in-new-york/> ISSN 0719-8884

