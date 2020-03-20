Restaurant Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio

+ 22

Restaurant • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: Esrawe Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 720.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acor

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Creative Direction: Héctor Esrawe

Architectural Concept: Esrawe Studio

Architecture, Interior And Furniture Design: Esrawe Studio

Project Leader: Heisei Carmona

Design Team: Javier García-Rivera, Lilian Betancourt, Roberto González, Cristina Margain, Fabián Dávila, Enrique Tovar, Abraham Carrillo, Viviana Contreras, Vanessa Ortega

Renders: Luis Frausto Correa

External Consults: Casa Lux, HF Arquitectos, Grupo Bimer, High Tech Services, Figueroa y del Buen, Alusa, Ansul, CTC Ingenieros, Joaquín Ceballos, Cecilio Rodríguez, Oscar Rodríguez

Lighting: Luz en Arquitectura

Landscaping: Taller Vertebral

Construction: Cinemex

Text description provided by the architects. Tori Tori Santa Fe becomes the fifth project of the renowned Japanese restaurant chain in Mexico City, it is located on the ground floor of a corporate building in the Santa Fe neighbourhood.

Inspired by the subtlety and sobriety of Japanese craftsmanship, with a serene and monochromatic atmosphere, the project seeks to emphasize the scale of the space with two suspended elements made of oak wood. Its texture and monumental expression evoke the association of the construction of Samurai armour, especially an armour called dō. One of these elements frames a take-out food space called grab & go, and the largest one stands as a radial fireplace on the main teppanyaki table. Both are transformed into light objects that define and delimit the two poles of the restaurant with their scale.

The main wall that houses the sushi bar is inhabited by bas-reliefs based on the abstraction and stylisation of Kanji writing and graphics with pure geometries. The restaurant also covers a central area, with a terrace with tables for teppanyaki and a private area for diners.