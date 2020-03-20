World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Mexico
  5. Restaurant Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio

Restaurant Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio

Save this project
Restaurant Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio

© Jaime Navarro © Genevieve Lutkin © Genevieve Lutkin © Genevieve Lutkin + 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Esrawe Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  720.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acor
  • Creative Direction: Héctor Esrawe
  • Architectural Concept: Esrawe Studio
  • Architecture, Interior And Furniture Design: Esrawe Studio
  • Project Leader: Heisei Carmona
  • Design Team: Javier García-Rivera, Lilian Betancourt, Roberto González, Cristina Margain, Fabián Dávila, Enrique Tovar, Abraham Carrillo, Viviana Contreras, Vanessa Ortega
  • Renders: Luis Frausto Correa
  • External Consults: Casa Lux, HF Arquitectos, Grupo Bimer, High Tech Services, Figueroa y del Buen, Alusa, Ansul, CTC Ingenieros, Joaquín Ceballos, Cecilio Rodríguez, Oscar Rodríguez
  • Lighting: Luz en Arquitectura
  • Landscaping: Taller Vertebral
  • Construction: Cinemex
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Tori Tori Santa Fe becomes the fifth project of the renowned Japanese restaurant chain in Mexico City, it is located on the ground floor of a corporate building in the Santa Fe neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin

Inspired by the subtlety and sobriety of Japanese craftsmanship, with a serene and monochromatic atmosphere, the project seeks to emphasize the scale of the space with two suspended elements made of oak wood. Its texture and monumental expression evoke the association of the construction of Samurai armour, especially an armour called dō. One of these elements frames a take-out food space called grab & go, and the largest one stands as a radial fireplace on the main teppanyaki table. Both are transformed into light objects that define and delimit the two poles of the restaurant with their scale.

Save this picture!
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The main wall that houses the sushi bar is inhabited by bas-reliefs based on the abstraction and stylisation of Kanji writing and graphics with pure geometries. The restaurant also covers a central area, with a terrace with tables for teppanyaki and a private area for diners.

Save this picture!
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Esrawe Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Mexico
Cite: "Restaurant Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio" [Restaurante Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio] 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935955/restaurant-tori-tori-santa-fe-esrawe-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream