Core Bank Corporate Headquarters / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

-
Architects: Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
- Area: 60800.0 ft²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Gaffer Photography
-
Manufacturers: Draper, MetalTech-USA, ACGI, Bentley, Crossville, Doug Mockett & Company, DuPont, Formica, Mosa, Autodesk, RBC Tile & Stone, Trimble, WOW, Zodiaq
-
Lead Architect: Andrew Conzett, Adam Cramm
-
Design Team: Michael Alley, AIA, NCARB; Andrew Conzett, AIA; Adam Cramm; Dan Dolezal; Victoria Estep
-
Clients: Core Bank
-
Structural Engineering: Thompson, Dreesen & Dorner, Inc.
-
Mep: Morrissey Engineering
-
Landscape: Vireo
-
Contractor: Kiewit Construction
Text description provided by the architects. A showstopping office building in the suburbs. The project amplified the company’s brand identity - strength and integrity - through an honest material palette and a simplified form. The bank’s new headquarters was designed in response to the company’s revitalized brand identity; a sleek and minimalist black and white logo package and a refreshed commitment to sustainability. Set in a suburban location, the building aims to contrast the neighboring architecture through simplified form, a timeless material palette, and refined detailing.
The building’s location on the site allows for optimal solar orientation, allowing for an infusion of natural light throughout. A weathered zinc shawl floats above an all-glass base, while the interior features a double-height lobby with white oak accents, highlighted by a steel plate stair cantilevered from a velvet, exposed concrete cast-in-place core.
Materials were selected for their permanence and stability, a physical manifestation of the bank’s stable and solid reputation in the community.