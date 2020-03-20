Core Bank Corporate Headquarters / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

+ 21

Lead Architect: Andrew Conzett, Adam Cramm

Design Team: Michael Alley, AIA, NCARB; Andrew Conzett, AIA; Adam Cramm; Dan Dolezal; Victoria Estep

Clients: Core Bank

Structural Engineering: Thompson, Dreesen & Dorner, Inc.

Mep: Morrissey Engineering

Landscape: Vireo

Contractor: Kiewit Construction

Text description provided by the architects. A showstopping office building in the suburbs. The project amplified the company’s brand identity - strength and integrity - through an honest material palette and a simplified form. The bank’s new headquarters was designed in response to the company’s revitalized brand identity; a sleek and minimalist black and white logo package and a refreshed commitment to sustainability. Set in a suburban location, the building aims to contrast the neighboring architecture through simplified form, a timeless material palette, and refined detailing.

The building’s location on the site allows for optimal solar orientation, allowing for an infusion of natural light throughout. A weathered zinc shawl floats above an all-glass base, while the interior features a double-height lobby with white oak accents, highlighted by a steel plate stair cantilevered from a velvet, exposed concrete cast-in-place core.

Materials were selected for their permanence and stability, a physical manifestation of the bank’s stable and solid reputation in the community.