The Rajasthan School / Sanjay Puri Architects

The Rajasthan School / Sanjay Puri Architects

© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Ras, India
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  93000.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mr. Dinesh Mehta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AGL, Adobe, Asian Paints, Autodesk, Jaguar, Siska, Trimble
  • Architect In Charge: Sanjay Puri
  • Design Team: Ishveen Bhasin, Ankush Malde, Pooja Prajapati
  • Clients: Narsi and Associates
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. Imbibing the organic character of Indian villages & old cities, the Rajasthan School is a low rise 3 level school with open, enclosed and semi enclosed spaces of varying volumes. Taking cognizance of the desert climate of its location with temperatures in excess of 35°C for most of the year, each of the classrooms are north oriented to derive indirect sunlight . The auditorium , primary school and administration space occupy the southern side of the plot opening into a large sheltered open area towards the north beyond which the secondary school classrooms, library & cafeteria are located.

© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
Section
Section
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

The semi-sheltered courtyard has multiple angular pathways, connecting the two parts of the school with landscaped play spaces that foster engagement. Traversed by a series of linear trapezoidal frames and sun-breakers, this focal area has a constantly changing shadow pattern depending on the sun direction throughout the day. The layout is intentionally fragmented allowing open landscaped spaces to be interspersed with the school’s learning spaces.

© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

The entire school opens towards a multipurpose playground & athletics track on the northern side. The entire circulation is through open naturally ventilated corridors traversing & skirting the focal semi sheltered landscaped court in the centre. Angled vertical walls act as sun breakers to reduce heat gain from the east, west & south sides generating cooler internal spaces. The complete electrical power requirement is generated by the residual energy of a cement plant nearby. In addition, the entire water is recycled & reused. The building by its design is thus extremely energy efficient. 

© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

The organic layout creates a different character to each part of the school orienting each space with different views & different perceptions. The Rajasthan School derives its character from the organic old cities, with an informal layout, interspersed open & enclosed volumes, designed in response to the hot climate, creating a school that is exploratory in multiple ways. 

© Mr. Dinesh Mehta
© Mr. Dinesh Mehta

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Ras, Rajasthan 306101, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Sanjay Puri Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools India
Cite: "The Rajasthan School / Sanjay Puri Architects" 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935934/the-rajasthan-school-sanjay-puri-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

