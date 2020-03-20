La Nave Refurbishment / Nomos

+ 17

Lead Architects: Paul Galindo, Ophélie Herranz

Design Team: Paul Galindo, Ophélie Herranz, Elisa Marcos, Quentin Lemazurier, Agnese Lanata

Clients: Private

Text description provided by the architects. A former printshop. 227 square meters, 34 linear meters of facade, 10 meters deep. A 5 x 5 meters grid of concrete pillars and downpipes attached to the central pillars.

«La Nave» is the transformation of an industrial space into a place for life, which takes place as a continuous sequence, with very little difference between work and family leisure.

It is the result of a creative process that focuses on the use of local materials and construction systems linked to crafts.