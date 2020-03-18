A Solitary Stroll: Paris Under the Lens of Erieta Attali

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Calls to quarantine and social distancing throughout the world, in response to the novel coronavirus, have left unique and historical postcards: the cloudy canals of Venice are now crystal clear and the satellite images of China show a significant decrease in pollution. The renowned photographer Erieta Attali, with a special permit and just her phone in hand, was able to walk through the empty streets of Paris and portray, under her signature gaze, the French capital in isolation.