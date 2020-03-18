World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. A Solitary Stroll: Paris Under the Lens of Erieta Attali

A Solitary Stroll: Paris Under the Lens of Erieta Attali

Save this article
A Solitary Stroll: Paris Under the Lens of Erieta Attali

Calls to quarantine and social distancing throughout the world, in response to the novel coronavirus, have left unique and historical postcards: the cloudy canals of Venice are now crystal clear and the satellite images of China show a significant decrease in pollution. The renowned photographer Erieta Attali, with a special permit and just her phone in hand, was able to walk through the empty streets of Paris and portray, under her signature gaze, the French capital in isolation.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Diego Hernández. "A Solitary Stroll: Paris Under the Lens of Erieta Attali" 18 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935897/a-solitary-stroll-paris-under-the-lens-of-erieta-attali/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream