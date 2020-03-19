World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Converted Warehouse ZZ21 / FIRM architects

Converted Warehouse ZZ21 / FIRM architects

© Studio de Nooyer

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse
Vlaardingen, The Netherlands
  Architect In Charge: Niek Joanknecht
  Architect And Project Manager: Niek Joanknecht
© Studio de Nooyer
Text description provided by the architects. For a private investor, Firm converted a 215 square meter part of this 120-year-old Warehouse on one of the busiest harbors in the Port of Rotterdam. The poorly lit space combined with a north-facing facade with just a few windows meant the owner needed to be visionary in order to perceive a bright and well usable office space. It is this capacity combined with the architectural aspirations and the open mind of the investor that ultimately have led to a strong collaboration with the architects and thoughtful design.

© Studio de Nooyer
Floor plans + elevations
Floor plans + elevations
© Studio de Nooyer
The architects started their architectural task by researching the maximum number and size of possible new openings in the façade. All in close contact with the monuments' committee of the municipality. After securing the right to open-up the old window openings in the facade and add new windows and doors, the possibility to create a well-lit space was conceived. To further enhance this, Firm architects decided to disconnect the new interior from the old walls. This appearance of the design is somewhat subtracted from the original shell, the old brick walls has a dual purpose; it creates architectural contrast and it ensures the minimal north-facing daylight to flow in across both levels as the architects bridged the half meter between the interior and the outer wall with a glass floor over the full width of the facade. Furthermore, they added mirrors on the walls on both levels to enhance this effect.

© Studio de Nooyer
In the interior, the design principle of subtracting the new from the old creates an enriched dialogue between the original building and its novice function. This is strengthened by technical material usage in the new interior such as aluminum wall paneling and a stainless steel kitchen. The wood paneling forms a volume embracing the large central vide and ensuring a perfect acoustic for an office.

© Studio de Nooyer
Project location

Address: Koningin Wilhelminahaven ZZ 21, 3134 KG Vlaardingen, The Netherlands

FIRM architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse The Netherlands
Cite: "Converted Warehouse ZZ21 / FIRM architects" 19 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935883/converted-warehouse-zz21-firm-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

