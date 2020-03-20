World
Mr. Hung's House / 1+1>2 Architects

Mr. Hung's House / 1+1>2 Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Cổ Đông, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  157.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lumion, DAIKIN, Dulux, Toto, 1+1>2 International Architecture Construction JSC, Rang Dong group, Revit, SketchUp
  • Lead Architect: Hoang Thuc Hao
  • Design Team: Do Minh Duc, Le Dinh Hung, Duong Van Manh, Pham Hong Ngoc, Phung Ngoc Ha Ly
  • Client: Mr Tran Manh Hung
  • Construction Work: Local construction team
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Mr Hung’s house is located in Jackfruit Village, Co Dong Commune, Son Tay district, Western suburb of Hanoi. The land slopes gradually to the lake with spacious views. The house relies on trees naturally. All the spaces are permeated by plants, wind and sunlight. According to the topography, building platform is elevated to avoid termite, humid as well as ensure natural surface drainage. The design adheres to local vegetation and existent terrain.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The structure is developed horizontally to maximize lake views. Common space and kitchen are in the central, next to workroom, guest room and maid’s room. Master bedroom and sauna are on the second floor with peculiar shaped balcony making a picture framed visual field.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Adobe bricks were built from the earth in its own land. Broad expanse thatched roof which creates shadow itself, sound-proof and control solar radiation efficiently. Staircase is a highlight, evoking the image of rice straw stack that has been entrenched in the owner's subconscious. Its roof covers by glass panels casting a crescent shaped shadow. The house creates a cozy and friendly atmosphere, relates to the context with both familiar and strange feeling. This design is a suggestion for contemporary rural housing architecture.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

Cite: "Mr. Hung's House / 1+1>2 Architects" 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935879/mr-hungs-house-1-plus-1-2-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

